The State Attorney's Office has dropped a manslaughter charge against an Orlando police officer.

A grand jury previously indicted Officer Anthony Wongshue in the killing a shop-lifting suspect involved in a crime last year. However, the state now says there is not enough evidence of wrongdoing to convict him.

Wongshue and another officer were at Colonial Plaza, responding to a crash, when they were flagged down by employees at a Marshalls store, alerting them to two women were accused of shoplifting. The women got into a van driven by Juan Silva. Wongshue and the other officer shot at the 32-year-old Silva, who later died.