She is described as 3-feet tall, 50 pounds with blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a purple flower shirt, blue jeans and boots.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Citrus County Sheriff's Office non-emergency number at 352-726-1121 or dial 911.
Posted May 24 2019 06:03PM EDT
The State Attorney's Office has dropped a manslaughter charge against an Orlando police officer.
A grand jury previously indicted Officer Anthony Wongshue in the killing a shop-lifting suspect involved in a crime last year. However, the state now says there is not enough evidence of wrongdoing to convict him.
Wongshue and another officer were at Colonial Plaza, responding to a crash, when they were flagged down by employees at a Marshalls store, alerting them to two women were accused of shoplifting. The women got into a van driven by Juan Silva. Wongshue and the other officer shot at the 32-year-old Silva, who later died.
Posted May 24 2019 05:07PM EDT
It has been a decade since an Orlando-area woman went missing, with very few clues as to what may have led to her disappearance.
Tracy Ocasio was last seen on May 26, 2009, leaving a MetroWest bar after an Orlando Magic game. Police found Tracy’s car abandoned on Franklin Street in Ocoee.
James Hataway, 38, remains the only suspect in Ocasio's disappearance. Hataway is serving a life sentence for attacking another woman in Seminole County in 2008.
Posted May 24 2019 04:16PM EDT
Updated May 24 2019 05:59PM EDT
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has announced an arrest a little over one year after the body of a missing Florida teenager was discovered in Volusia County.
Robert Nixon Kern Jr., 40, faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Justis Garrett.
Garrett, 16, was reported missing out of Mount Dora on April 13, 2018. She was dropped off at school and did not return home. At the time, authorities thought she might be in the New Smyrna Beach area. A week later, detectives with the DeLand Police Department said her partially decomposed body was found in a wooded area about a quarter-mile off of Gasline Road, just east of Lake Winnemissett.