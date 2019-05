- UPDATE: The sheriff's office says that Lainey has been found safe.

*******************************

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding 5-year-old Lainey Bramlett.

Deputies say Lainey went missing from her home on E. New Hope Ct. in Floral City.

She is described as 3-feet tall, 50 pounds with blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a purple flower shirt, blue jeans and boots.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Citrus County Sheriff's Office non-emergency number at 352-726-1121 or dial 911.