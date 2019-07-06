She was last seen wearing black spandex pants with white converse sneakers. Mianna has her hair dyed blonde.
At this moment, deputies do not believe she is endangered, but are hoping to get in contact with her and get her safely home.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Communications Section at (904) 264-6512. #CCSOFL
Fire officials in Florida say a gas explosion at a shopping plaza has caused multiple injuries.
News outlets report that the explosion happened around noon at the Fountains Plaza in Plantation. Video from the scene shows an L.A. Fitness gym with windows blown out and debris on the ground.
It's hard to beat a great fireworks show on the Fourth of July...unless you are a massive group of adorable sea turtles.
Becky Finsness was at Fernandina Beach on Thursday with her family celebrating Independence Day and getting ready to watch the night sky light up with fireworks. But no one was looking up.
Instead, residents watched as hundreds of sea turtle hatchlings decided to celebrate their independence by making their way to freedom into the ocean!
Coco Gauff, the 15-year-old American rising star of the tennis circuit , went the distance Friday to secure a spot in Round 4 at Wimbledon.
Just days after beating veteran Venus Williams in straight sets, Gauff topped Polonia Hercog in three sets.
Gauff clinched her victory at Centre Court Friday, 3-6, 7-6, 7-5, in a tense matchup. She's poised to play Romanian Simona Halep on Monday.