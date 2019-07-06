< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 08:59AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416589804" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - The Clay County Sheriff's Office is hoping to locate a missing 16-year-old girl from Middleburg, Florida.</p><p>Mianna Spencer, 16, was last seen around 10:00 p.m. Friday night off Deer Creek Drive. </p><p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="715" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fccsofl%2Fposts%2F2349665308445777&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">

She was last seen wearing black spandex pants with white converse sneakers. Mianna has her hair dyed blonde.

At this moment, deputies do not believe she is endangered, but are hoping to get in contact with her and get her safely home.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Communications Section at (904) 264-6512. #CCSOFL

