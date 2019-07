- The Osceola County Sheriff's Office needs to public's help finding a man who has been missing for over a week.

Obed Gonzalez, 46, was last seen by his brother on July 6 on Garrett Nicholas Loop in Kissimmee. Obed has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and is known to wander off for a few days at a time, but usually returns home.

He is described as a Hispanic male with blue eyes, about 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighing around 140 pounds. Obed has a tattoo of a cross on his left forearm and a tattoo of a crucifix on one of his left fingers.

"If you know the whereabouts of Obed Gonzalez please contact local law enforcement immediately," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

Anyone with information can contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 348-2222.