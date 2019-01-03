Deputies searching for man who threatened to kill a woman and her family

- Deputies in Osceola County are searching for a man who threatened to kill a woman and her family.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office says that on December 31st, they responded to reports of an aggravated stalking. The victim advised that 32-year-old Maximo Flores threatened to kill her and her family.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office has obtained an arrest warrant for Flores' on Domestic Violence charges of Written Threats to Kill and Aggravated Stalking.

Flores' whereabouts are unknown at this time, but he is believed to be in the Kissimmee area. Deputies say that Flores has a history of violence and should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with any information on Flores' location is asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff's Office immediately at 407-348-2222. You can also contact Crimeline with information at 1-800-423-8477.