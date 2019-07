- Orange County deputies are searching for a suspect involved in a deadly shooting in Pine Hills.

Authorities were originally called to Alhambra Drive on Monday night around 8:30 p.m. about an aggravated battery situation. When they arrived, they said they found the victim in the middle of the street with a gunshot wound. They are now looking for a murder suspect.

Paramedics rushed him to the hospital, but he died. Deputies say the victim was between 20 and 30-years-old.

Deputies are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting. They are also searching for the gunman.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

