- The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a man who has been missing for nearly 3 weeks.

Deputies are trying to find 40-year-old Paul Louis Green. He has not been seen for approximately 3 weeks, around the time that a romantic relationship ended.

Green is 6-feet tall and reportedly had black hair (brown in photo) and brown eyes. Deputies say that Green is insulin dependent. He was expected by friends in Homosassa, Florida, but they have not heard from him.

If you have seen Green or have any information on his location, please contact the sheriff's office.