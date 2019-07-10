Green is 6-feet tall and reportedly had black hair (brown in photo) and brown eyes. Deputies say that Green is insulin dependent. He was expected by friends in Homosassa, Florida, but they have not heard from him.
If you have seen Green or have any information on his location, please contact the sheriff's office.
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help from the public to locate a missing teenager.
They say that 16-year-old Alexis Dudash went missing a year ago on July 10th. She was last seen at her home in Chuluota. Authorities believe that she may frequent areas throughout Orange County.
Alexis is reportedly five-feet, ten-inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes. She has dimples.
A man was arrested in Oviedo after suffocating his girlfriend's dog.
The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said that they responded an Oviedo residence on Ponytail Palm Circle in reference to a report of the suffocation of a dog. The caller told deputies that Jason Fletcher had intentionally suffocated his dog a few hours ago.
Upon arrival, deputies said that Fletcher was detained in handcuffs to ensure their safety. They spoke with Jason's girlfriend, who advised that she noticed her dog was acting strange. The dog was crying, very lethargic, having trouble breathing, and the dog's rectum was bloody and swollen.
A former sheriff's deputy in the Florida Panhandle was arrested Wednesday on charges that he routinely pulled over drivers for minor traffic infractions, planted drugs and then arrested them on made-up drug charges.
Former Jackson County deputy Zachary Wester was arrested in Crawfordville, Florida after a nearly year-long investigation, according to a statement from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Prosecutors had to drop charges in nearly 120 cases. Jackson County is located about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Tallahassee along the Georgia and Alabama borders.