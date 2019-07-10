< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story417321482" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417321482" data-article-version="1.0">Deputies searching for Florida man missing for 3 weeks</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 01:35PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 03:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a man who has been missing for nearly 3 weeks.</p><p>Deputies are trying to find 40-year-old Paul Louis Green. He has not been seen for approximately 3 weeks, around the time that a romantic relationship ended.</p><p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="759" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FCCSOFLSheriff%2Fposts%2F2428989147159776&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">

Green is 6-feet tall and reportedly had black hair (brown in photo) and brown eyes. Deputies say that Green is insulin dependent. He was expected by friends in Homosassa, Florida, but they have not heard from him.

If you have seen Green or have any information on his location, please contact the sheriff's office.



