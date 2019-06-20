Deputies in Pasco County are searching for a man they say attempted to abduct a child in Land O' Lakes.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, a man drove up to a teenage girl on Monday morning around 10:15 a.m. as she was walking in the parking lot of Academy of the Lakes, located at 2331 Collier Parkway.

Investigators said the man rolled down his car window and waved the girl over, saying, "Come over here, get in the car."