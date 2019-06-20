No other details were given.
Deputies in Pasco County are searching for a man they say attempted to abduct a child in Land O' Lakes.
According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, a man drove up to a teenage girl on Monday morning around 10:15 a.m. as she was walking in the parking lot of Academy of the Lakes, located at 2331 Collier Parkway.
Investigators said the man rolled down his car window and waved the girl over, saying, "Come over here, get in the car."
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced a plan to provide $140 million for new affordable housing in areas hit hard by Hurricane Irma in 2017.
DeSantis announced an agreement between the state Department of Economic Opportunity and the Florida Housing Finance Corp. during an appearance in Marathon. Housing developers and public housing authorities will be able to apply for the funding, which must address unmet needs in areas identified as “most-impacted and distressed” by the federal government.
“This has been a problem in recent years anyways, but the recent storms, Irma and (Hurricane) Michael, have exacerbated the problem,” DeSantis said. “This will be an important step in the recovery process.”
Deputies in Brooksville rescued two dogs that were left in a hot vehicle.
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said that on Thursday morning, deputies and animal enforcement officers responded to a parking lot near the First Methodist Church in Brooksville regarding two dogs locked in a hot truck.
Upon arrival, deputies said that the temperature inside the truck was 110 degrees Fahrenheit. Deputies forced entry into the truck and rescued the dogs, which were a black Chihuahua and a fawn mastiff. They were taken to the Hernando County Animal Services for evaluation by a veterinarian.