- The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a 4-year-old boy they believe could be in imminent danger.

James Dean Welles Jr. was last seen Thursday, June 6, around 8:30 a.m. with his mother, Jady Dow, in Brighton Village. Authorities think he could also be with other family members.

You can relay all info concerning Jady and James by:



✔️Contacting Comms at (904) 264-6512

✔️Call/text 911

✔️Visit our website (https://t.co/qDNdm103Rd) and go to the See Something, Say Something banner, leaving a “crime tip”

✔️Contact First Coast Crime Stoppers, 1-866-845-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/RJE78t796n — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) June 8, 2019







Deputies say they do consider James to be missing and endangered.

If you know where he is, contact 911 or 904-264-6512.