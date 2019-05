- One person was sent to the hospital early Tuesday morning after a carjacking near the University of Central Florida.

Orange County deputies say it happened at the RaceTrack gas station off University Boulevard.

RELATED: Orlando carjacking suspect arrested after taking trooper’s cruiser

According to the sheriff's office, the victims were in the parking lot just before 1:00 a.m. when four suspects approached them.

There was reportedly a struggle as the suspects pulled the victims out of the car.

The suspects then reportedly stole the car and sped off down the street.

Deputies say during the struggle, one of the victims was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

No word on that person's condition.

Deputies have not released any details about the suspects yet or if they've found the stolen car.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.