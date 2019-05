- Deputies are searching a Florida woman who has been missing for over a week.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says that 54-year-old Mary F. Lee is missing and endangered. She was last seen on May 9th when she was released from the hospital. She has not been seen or heard from since.

They say that Mary weighs about 160 pounds and stands at about five-feet, seven-inches tall. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Mary may be, please contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 1-813-247-8200.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.