- Deputies in Citrus County are searching for a missing elderly woman.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office says that they are searching for 85-year-old Doris Hamlin Livengood. She was last seen on May 25th around 8:30 a.m. in the Riverbend Road area of Dunnellon.

They say that Doris is about five-feet, six-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She may be driving a 1998 Beige Eldorado Cadillac.

If you have seen Doris or know where she may be, please contact the Citrus County Sheriff's Office at 352-726-1121.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.