- Deputies in south Florida are seeking the public's assistance as they search for a missing teen.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says that they are searching for missing 13-year-old Bobby Collins out of Fort Myers.

They say that Bobby is about 4-feet tall and weighs approximately 75 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

If you have any information regarding Bobby's whereabouts, please contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 239-477-1000 or the Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 800-780-TIPS.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.