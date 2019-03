- The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says its searching for an "armed and dangerous" man who was the target of a SWAT operation Wednesday.

Deputies brought in trucks, a chopper and drone in their operation. They say they were trying to catch 19-year-old Deangelo McCoy.

McCoy is accused of robbing and shooting at a woman Wednesday afternoon. Investigators say they determined he was possibly in an apartment near the corner of Gore Street and Ivey Lane.

After an hours long standoff, the SWAT team went into the apartment at around 7:30 p.m.. Investigators say McCoy wasn’t there.

Deputies say he’s wanted on robbery and attempted murder charges.