- A 14-year-old girl is missing out of Marion County.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said that 14-year-old Allysa Brooke Kendrick is missing out of Silver Springs. She was last seen on Tuesday standing in front of her home on Northeast 86th Lane. She was wearing a gray t-shirt with a Superman emblem, black Aeropostle sweat pants, and no shoes.

They say that Allysa may be in the presence of 19-year-old Brent Swingle but it is not confirmed.

Allysa is reportedly five-feet, seven-inches tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

If you have any information on where Allysa may be, please call 911.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.