- The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who was found murdered last month.

She is one of two victims found near a church in Apopka. Deputies are releasing more information about the woman in the hopes of cracking this case.

WE NEED YOUR HELP: On 5/2, OCSO responded to a wooded area on W. OBT in Apopka. They found two female bodies, positively identifying only one. The unidentified woman was found with the pictured jewelry . If you have any info, please call @CrimelineFL at 1800-423-8477. pic.twitter.com/XSV3GEKRXN — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 20, 2019







They're posting photos of jewelry the woman was wearing when they found her. One is a bracelet with a bible inscription on it. Another is an infinity heart.

The last photo is a rubber band wristband labeled "Lake George Elementary."

Deputies are asking anyone who recognizes the jewelry to please call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. Your call will remain anonymous.