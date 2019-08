- Orange County sheriff's deputies have arrested the man who allegedly shot another man at Conway Circle Mobile Home Park and caused a nearly eight-hour stand-off with SWAT Monday afternoon.

Lannis Curtis Cannady, 70, is accused of shooting a 26-year-old man in one of the mobile homes in the 5300 block of Kingfish Street around 2:30 p.m. Monday. The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and is listed in stable condition.

Officers said the victim and suspect live together, but they are still investigating their relationship. Deputies were able to obtain and execute a search warrant on the residence, but they did not find the suspect.

"There's numerous resources out there looking for this guy. Obviously if anyone has any information we ask them to come forward," said a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Neighbors said they heard three gunshots Monday afternoon. They were evacuated once officers arrived on scene. They said their community is normally quiet.

"This is a shocker for sure," said one neighbor. "Even though the neighborhood looks like it does but I've never heard anything any commotions; nothing."

Cannady was taken to jail on charges of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm.