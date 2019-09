- Two student at Horizon Middle School were arrested after deputies said they admitted to creating a list of students who would be “safe” during an unknown event.

Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office investigated after several students said another student in the school, told them they would be considered “safe, ” which caused concern for the students. Through further investigation it was discovered two students had a conversation about carrying out school violence and possibly a shooting at the school, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said names of students were on a “safe” list and others on a “stab” list. There was also talk about sneaking a gun into the school and shooting students as well as stabbing them, deputies say.

The students told deputies that they were just joking. Both were charged with making written threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting. The students were later transported and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center in Orlando, Florida.