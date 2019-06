- Deputies are investigating a shooting in Palm Coast.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says that they are investigating a shooting at Beechwood Lane in Palm Coast. Deputies responded around 10 a.m. on Sunday morning after a 911 call was received stating that an adult woman and man had both been shot.

They said that the woman and man were both transported to a trauma hospital.

“We are at the beginning stages of this investigation,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “While there will continue to be law enforcement presence in the area as we continue the investigation, I want the community to know that there is no threat or cause for concern to neighbors or the community.”

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.