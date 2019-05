- Authorities in Orange County responded to a deadly shooting in Zellwood on Monday.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Willow Street, where deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office were responded to a call about an aggravated battery. Upon arrival, they discovered found a 65-year-old man dead on the ground, having suffered a gunshot.

The victim was pronounced deceased on scene. His identity was not immediately released.

The investigation is still in its early stages, investigators said. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).