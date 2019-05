- Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that has left a woman in critical condition.

Late Wednesday evening, deputies responded to the 4100 block of South Nashville Avenue for a vehicle crash which they later determined to be an aggravated battery.

Upon arrival, they discovered a 25-year-old Hispanic woman inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. The victim, who was not immediately identified, was transported to the hospital where she is currently receiving treatment.

The suspect(s) and is/are outstanding and this investigation is still in its early stages, authorities said.