Deputies in Volusia County have made two arrests following an investigation into the theft of a Red Cross donation jar from an Ormond Beach 7-Eleven store.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says that the suspects, identified as 19-year-old Kyle Belcher, and 18-year-olds Michael Norman and Jacob Mangrum, stole the donation jar for "Feed America's Children" program on June 13 at the 7-Eleven store on Ocean Shore Boulevard.

Belcher and Mangrum have been arrested in Hillsborough County, but Norman is still being sought. All three face charges of petit theft. Authorities said a woman was also present during the incident, but her identity has not been released.