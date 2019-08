- Homicide detectives with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office are investigating two deaths in the Town of Celebration.

The exact cause of the deaths will be determined by the medical examiner; however, Osceola County Sheriff's Russ Gibson said that, in his experience, it "appears to be a murder-suicide."

The town, designed and built by Disney, is the setting of perfect porches and quiet views. That was disrupted with crime scene tape and two neighbors lying dead.

"The female was inside, and the male located outside on the lawn in the backyard," the sheriff said. "There's no sign of forced entry or foul play, other than what we have in front of us," he added.

Gibson would not say much more, only that deputies did find a gun inside the home. Early Thursday morning, someone made a 911 call from the house, investigators said. Many neighbors said they regretted not knowing the deceased, which they described as a married elderly couple.

"I'm telling you, it just breaks your heart," Gibson said.