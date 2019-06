- Deputies in south Florida are searching for a missing teenage girl.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says that 17-year-old Yessica Doblado Amaya was last seen on Saturday in the area of Gerald Avenue in Lehigh Acres.

They say that Yessica is about five-feet, three-inches tall and 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She also reportedly has a birthmark that resembles a burn on the right side of her face. It begins under her right eye and continues down her right arm.

Yessica could be traveling to Texas with 23-year-old Oscar Daniel Vega Sanchez, deputies say. Her method of travel is unknown at this time.

If you see Yessica or know of her whereabouts, please contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 239-477-1000. To remain anonymous, call 1-800-780-TIPS or submit a tip on the southwest Florida CrimeStoppers website.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.