This story was written in Orlando, Florida.
Posted Jul 16 2019 02:48PM EDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 02:49PM EDT
A man in Pennsylvania is accusing his delivery driver of speeding off with a bellyful of barbecue.
Chris Payton, of York County, claims he ordered six ribs from a local barbecue restaurant via DoorDash, only to discover that the driver had helped herself to two of the ribs, and some waffle fries, before dropping them off.
"I guess she just pulls over to the side of the road and just decides to have herself a little snack before she delivers," Payton told Fox 43 .
Posted Jul 16 2019 01:55PM EDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 03:56PM EDT
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins returned Tuesday to the exact spot where he flew to the moon 50 years ago with Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin.
Collins had the spotlight to himself this time -- Armstrong has been gone for seven years and Aldrin canceled. Collins said he wished his two moonwalking colleagues could have shared the moment at Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A, the departure point for humanity's first moon landing.
"Wonderful feeling to be back," the 88-year-old command module pilot said on NASA TV. "There's a difference this time. I want to turn and ask Neil a question and maybe tell Buzz Aldrin something, and of course, I'm here by myself."
Posted Jul 16 2019 01:26PM EDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 02:37PM EDT
Orlando, get ready for some great food at great prices.
On Tuesday, Visit Orlando announced that the 14th year of 'Magical Dining' runs form August 23rd to September 30th.
More than 100 Orlando restaurants are reportedly participating in 2019. These restaurants are located across seven districts. They include the following: