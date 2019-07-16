A man in Pennsylvania is accusing his delivery driver of speeding off with a bellyful of barbecue.

Chris Payton, of York County, claims he ordered six ribs from a local barbecue restaurant via DoorDash, only to discover that the driver had helped herself to two of the ribs, and some waffle fries, before dropping them off.

"I guess she just pulls over to the side of the road and just decides to have herself a little snack before she delivers," Payton told Fox 43 .