- Deputies in Citrus County are searching for a teen who was last seen on Wednesday.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office says that 16-year-old Lyndsey Faith Mockerman-Hunt is missing.

They say that Lyndsey may be in the area of Inverness or Lecanto. She was last seen wearing black jeans and a gray hoodie when she ran away from a residence in Hernando on Wednesday.

Lyndsey is reportedly about five-feet, one-inch tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen Lyndsey or know her whereabouts, please contact the Citrus County Sheriff's Office at 352-726-1121. To remain anonymous, contact the Citrus County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-269-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.