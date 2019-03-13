< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fdeputies-florida-man-in-spider-man-mask-arrested-for-robbing-liquor-store width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script> (function ($, A) { /** * Helper method to init and render a video player * @param container {string} - id of containing element * @param config {object} - video player configuration * @param renderInModal {boolean} * @param videosJson - AnvatoPlayList JSON */ fox.videoPlayer = function (container, config, renderInModal, videosJson) { var self = this; this.loaded = false; this.config = config; this.modalId = "#modal-magnify-video" + container; this.inModal = renderInModal; this.anvatoPlaylist = null; this.storyAnvatoPlayer = null; this.videosJson = JSON.parse(videosJson); this.thumbsContainer = $('#' + container).siblings('.more-videos'); this.thumbs = this.thumbsContainer.find('li > a'); // called on "VIDEO_COMPLETED" event to load next video in playlist this.updateStyle = function(){ if (self.storyAnvatoPlayer && !renderInModal && self.videosJson.length > 1) { // play the next video if one exists var currentSelectedId = self.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id; if (self.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay) { self.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(); self.setActiveThumb(self.thumbsContainer.find('[data-playlist-id=' + currentSelectedId + ']')) } } else { return null; } }; this.setActiveThumb = function (el) { self.thumbs.removeClass('active'); el.addClass('active'); }; this.loadScript = function () { A.use('ep-fox-anvato-player', function (A) { self.anvatoPlaylist = new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(self.videosJson); self.storyAnvatoPlayer = new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(container, self.config, self.updateStyle, self.anvatoPlaylist); // attach video thumbnail click events self.thumbs.on('click', function (e) { var me = $(this), idx = me.data('playlist-idx'); if (!me.hasClass('active')) { self.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(self.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[idx]); self.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay = true; self.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(self.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[idx]); self.setActiveThumb(me); var articleId = self.config.pInstance.split('_')[1]; var videoPostedDateClass = ".videoPostedDate-" + articleId; var currentVideoPostedDate = me.attr("data-video-posted-date"); $(videoPostedDateClass).html('<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> ' + currentVideoPostedDate); } e.preventDefault(); }); }); }; if (!self.inModal) { self.loadScript(); } else { $(self.modalId).bind("opened", function () { if (!self.loaded) { self.loadScript(); self.loaded = true; } }); $(self.modalId).bind("closed", function () { self.loaded = false; }); } } })(jQuery, AUI()); </script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div Deputies: Florida man in Spider-Man mask arrested for robbing liquor store '[{"id":"394623723","video":"544213","title":"Spider-man%20thief","caption":"A%20man%20in%20a%20Spider-man%20mask","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F03%2F13%2FSpider_man_thief_0_6886850_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F03%2F13%2FSpider_man_thief_544213_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1647101070%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DgA2fw-wl3rRM9u-K-Obr2LUnCyc","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fdeputies-florida-man-in-spider-man-mask-arrested-for-robbing-liquor-store"}},"createDate":"Mar 13 2019 12:04PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]'; this.config = { autoplay: false, pInstance: "storyPlayer_394623169_394623723_124422", video: "544213", poster: "https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/13/Spider_man_thief_0_6886850_ver1.0_640_360.jpg", caption: "A%2520man%2520in%2520a%2520Spider-man%2520mask", url: "https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/03/13/Spider_man_thief_544213_1800.mp4?Expires=1647101070&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=gA2fw-wl3rRM9u-K-Obr2LUnCyc", eventLabel: "Spider-man%20thief-394623723", customFields: self.customFields }; this.config.plugins = {dfp: {adTagUrl: "https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fdeputies-florida-man-in-spider-man-mask-arrested-for-robbing-liquor-store"}}; this.config.companions = [{width:300, data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-394623169" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo left"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-394623169-394622122"> <img class="delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/13/spiderman%20thief_1552492611278.png_6887205_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/13/spiderman%20thief_1552492611278.png_6887205_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-394623169-394622122" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/13/spiderman%20thief_1552492611278.png_6887205_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> <figcaption></figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-394623169" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - That is NOT your friendly, neighborhood Spider-Man!</p><p>The Seminole County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who they said robbed a liquor store while wearing a mask of the Marvel Comics superhero. </p><p> </p><p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">VIDEO: <a href="https://t.co/DzUJhpo5Uf">https://t.co/DzUJhpo5Uf</a><br /> There’s a line in the Spiderman theme song, he “Catches thieves, just like flies.” In this commercial burglary video you’ll see Spiderman himself is a thief, who managed to get himself caught, by appearing on surveillance camera UNMASKED. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeAreSCSO?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeAreSCSO</a> <a href="https://t.co/qaxuGbVBzt">pic.twitter.com/qaxuGbVBzt</a></p>— Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) <a href="https://twitter.com/SeminoleSO/status/1105493867523121152?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 12, 2019</a></blockquote> <p><br /> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><br /> </p><p> </p><p>Deputies said that Edward "Fast Eddie" Wilburn entered a liquor store in unincorporated Casselberry and started stuffing bottles and cigarattes into a box before running off.</p><p>Security video from the store captured Wilburn in the act. The Sheriff's Office said that he may have gotten away with it if Wilburn hadn't originally gone to the store without his Spidey mask on and tried to break in. </p><p>Wilburn reportedly left the store, went to a thrift store to purchase the Spidey mask, and then returned to carry out his crime.</p><p>Deputies were able to track Wilburn down to a neighborhood known for drug activity. <li>
<a href="/news/local-news/florida-passes-bill-to-repeal-smokable-medical-marijuana-ban-1" >Bill passes to repeal smokable marijuana ban</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/local-news/eastern-diamondback-rattlesnake-found-in-lake-mary-neighborhood" >Rattlesnake found in Lake Mary neighborhood</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/local-news/cape-canaveral-area-set-for-major-economic-boost-as-america-ramps-up-space-program" >Florida set for economic boost from space program</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/local-news/pulse-memorial-approved-for-orlando-s-greenwood-cemetery" >Pulse memorial approved for Orlando cemetery</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/local-news/deputies-florida-man-in-spider-man-mask-arrested-for-robbing-liquor-store" >Florida thief wearing Spider-Man mask arrested</a>
</li> 