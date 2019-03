- That is NOT your friendly, neighborhood Spider-Man!

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who they said robbed a liquor store while wearing a mask of the Marvel Comics superhero.

VIDEO: https://t.co/DzUJhpo5Uf

There’s a line in the Spiderman theme song, he “Catches thieves, just like flies.” In this commercial burglary video you’ll see Spiderman himself is a thief, who managed to get himself caught, by appearing on surveillance camera UNMASKED. #WeAreSCSO pic.twitter.com/qaxuGbVBzt — Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) March 12, 2019







Deputies said that Edward "Fast Eddie" Wilburn entered a liquor store in unincorporated Casselberry and started stuffing bottles and cigarattes into a box before running off.

Security video from the store captured Wilburn in the act. The Sheriff's Office said that he may have gotten away with it if Wilburn hadn't originally gone to the store without his Spidey mask on and tried to break in.

Wilburn reportedly left the store, went to a thrift store to purchase the Spidey mask, and then returned to carry out his crime.

Deputies were able to track Wilburn down to a neighborhood known for drug activity. They believe he is a drug user and steals to support his habit.

It's not Wilburn's first run-in with the law: he's got a criminal rap sheet dating back to 1991, according to deputies.

Wilburn is charged with burglary of an occupied structure, grand theft, and committing a third-degree felony while wearing a mask.