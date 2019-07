- A serious crash in Volusia County involving a truck and at least one car blocked part of International Speedway Blvd. Tuesday morning. Officials said it could be connected to something even larger.

Fire crews and a Hazmat team showed up to the scene N. Spring Garden Ave. and International Speedway Blvd. and found a T.G. Lee Dairy truck turned on its side. Fuel from the truck was removed as a precaution.

A TG Lee truck is overturned and a car is badly damaged on N. Spring Garden Rd near Int'l Speedway. @volusiafire, hazmat, @DeLandPD, @VolusiaSheriff and @FHPOrlando are on the scene. Reports of at least one injury. Officials say crash connected to criminal incident #FOX35 pic.twitter.com/icfBilk048 — Amanda McKenzie (@AmandaMckNews) July 9, 2019







At least one person was reportedly been injured. A smashed car was towed away from the scene.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says this crash is somehow connected to a 'criminal incident' from in the middle of the night.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for details.

