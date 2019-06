- After locating a stolen van, deputies in Volusia County arrested a suspect they said has been on a county-wide crime spree.

Deputies said that 18-year-old Jeremy Jones is accused of grand theft, stealing a firearm, and an armed burglary during the past two months. Deputies say that they found stolen items in the van they recovered, which led them back to Jones.

Jones is being held on a $230,000 bond in the Volusia County Jail.