- A domestic call turned into a three-hour standoff in DeLand.

Authorities said 41-year-old Howard Coleman refused to come out of a house. While inside, Coleman flashed two handguns, according to deputies, causing them to request more back up as they pleaded with the man to come out.

"Are you going to open the front door like an adult? Are there any weapons or anything? Are they locked up somewhere?" deputies asked. "There on my dresser," Coleman replied.

Coleman eventually surrendered and was jailed on two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood praised the deputies' patience and training, saying they brought a potentially-deadly situation to a safe ending.