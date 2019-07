- Orange County Deputies are investigating the death of a man in Pine Hills. Deputies found the body of 34 year old Primes Rucker, III, at the Casa Vida apartments.

Willie Sorrell, who lives at the apartment complex, said Rucker was a good person.

"He was a cool dude, a very nice guy. Used to live right over there. That's very sad, I knew him real well."

Deputies showing up there around 1:30 Saturday morning for reports of an aggravated battery. They found Rucker - who friends and family called "PJ" - unresponsive in an apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"I'm still leery man, but I think that's a very bad thing that went on last night, or early this morning," Sorrell said.

Sorrell added that whoever was involved should come clean. "Yeah, because he's gonna get caught, so might as well turn himself in."

Deputies say this an ongoing investigation, they're asking anyone with information about this incident to please call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.