Deadly shooting in East Orange County

- Orange County deputies are investigating after a man was found dead in the back yard of a home Monday.

Investigators say they responded to Trevarthon Road just before 11 a.m. Neighbors say they heard at least four gunshots at around 10:30 a.m.

Deputies say when they arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot in the backyard of a home. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Jarnell Browdy. They say he did not live at the home.

“The scene is contained. We’re not looking for anyone at this time,” said Master Deputy Ingrid Tejada-Monforte with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Details about what may have led up to the shooting and who was possibly involved haven’t been released.

Family and friends of the victim say he leaves behind three kids.

“He was a proud father. He loved his grandmother, loved his brother and his sister, he was family oriented you know what I mean,” said his uncle.

Investigators say neighbors who may have seen or heard something around the time of the shooting should contact them.