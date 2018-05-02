Deadly shooting in Daytona Beach

Posted: May 02 2018 07:56AM EDT

Video Posted: May 02 2018 07:52AM EDT

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (FOX 35 WOFL) - Investigators are on the scene of a deadly shooting in Daytona Beach.

A man was gunned down. 

Police are now working to identify him and any potential suspects.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories