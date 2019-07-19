< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Deadly crash shuts down Goldenrod Road Deadly crash shuts down Goldenrod Road ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Goldenrod Road was shut down in both directions on Friday afternoon , due to a deadly two-vehicle crash.</p><p>Orange County Fire Rescue received a call just after 3 p.m. that a pickup truck had collided with sedan and both were engulfed in flames. </p><p>When we arrived, both vehicles were still in flames. We began an attack on the fire and tried to locate the patients. There were three men inside the pickup, who managed to escape, one of whom was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center. The driver of the passenger car was pronounced dead on the scene. Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating, trying to determine the cause of the crash. </p><p>"They are on scene, along with the Orange County Medical Examiner, conducting their respective investigations," said Orange County Fire Rescue spokesman Mike Jachles. "Orange County is here to provide fire rescue services. 