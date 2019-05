- Time is running out for residents in two Central Florida counties to weigh in on key issues.

In Volusia County, the mail-in ballot deadline is 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The county is deciding on a half-cent sales tax increase to fund public works. So far, more than 100,000 ballots have been returned. Officials hope that number continues to grow.

Ocseola County is also holding a special election on Tuesday. The county will determine whether to add a one-cent sales surtax. This would last for 30 years and aims to improve roads, fix potholes, and enhance bus services. If passed, this would make Osceola one of the counties with the highest sales tax in the state.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.