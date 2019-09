A school resource officer has been suspended after two young children were arrested at an Orlando school.

The Orlando Police Department confirmed on Sunday that Officer Dennis Turner was suspended after arresting a six-year-old and eight-year-old in two separate incidents at Emma Nixon Academy Charter School in Orlando. The department launched an internal investigation into Turner's actions.

Their initial findings say a policy was not followed by Turner during the arrests. Police said that the arrest of any person under the age of 12 requires the approval of a watch commander, or manager, which was not obtained in the two cases.