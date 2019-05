Related Headlines Deputies: Man hit mom with corn cob

- A Davenport man is behind bars, accused of sexual battery of a minor.

Detectives with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit arrested 55-year-old Frank Keller. He's charged with one county of lewd and lascivious battery on a minor and one count of use of a computer to seduce a child.

According to deputies, Keller sent text messages to a 14-year-old girl asking her to perform a sex act with him. He reportedly told the victim he was going to give her mother alcohol so that he and the victim could engage in the sexual activity.

Deputies say that suspect went to the victim's home and carried out the acts. After it was reported to authorities, deputies say Keller admitted to sending the texts, providing alcohol to the victim's mother, and sexually battering the victim.

"This guy is a classic sexual predator, who preys on children no matter where he lives. He needs to be locked up where he never has access to a child again," said Sheriff Grady Judd.

Keller is being held in the Pasco County Jail on $21,000 bond.