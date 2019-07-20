Orlando City SC (7-9-5, 26 points) returns home to host the New York Red Bulls (9-8-4, 31 points) on Sunday, July 21. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Exploria Stadium.

The match will be nationally televised on FS1 while also being broadcast locally on FM 96.9 The Game in English and La Nueva 990 AM in Spanish.

"The Red Bulls are obviously a very good team. They have a philosophy that they've stuck to over the years, so we'll expect high pressure, a very tough opponent," Head Coach James O'Connor said. "Again, we'll try to make sure we're at our best and try to make sure the players recover and rest. Obviously a long flight back and we're straight into it again, so I think we just need to be mindful of the type of game that we're going to get and then we make sure that we do the things that we need to do to try to get a result against them."