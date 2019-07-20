KSC staff member Richard Castellanos hoped the anniversary - and the return of manned space missions from Cape Canaveral - would inspire a new generation of fans.
“When the kids today start seeing that - we're sending people! Into space! Again! That's going to really lift everything.”
Posted Jul 20 2019 03:33PM EDT
Orlando City SC (7-9-5, 26 points) returns home to host the New York Red Bulls (9-8-4, 31 points) on Sunday, July 21. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Exploria Stadium.
The match will be nationally televised on FS1 while also being broadcast locally on FM 96.9 The Game in English and La Nueva 990 AM in Spanish.
"The Red Bulls are obviously a very good team. They have a philosophy that they've stuck to over the years, so we'll expect high pressure, a very tough opponent," Head Coach James O'Connor said. "Again, we'll try to make sure we're at our best and try to make sure the players recover and rest. Obviously a long flight back and we're straight into it again, so I think we just need to be mindful of the type of game that we're going to get and then we make sure that we do the things that we need to do to try to get a result against them."
Posted Jul 20 2019 12:41PM EDT
Updated Jul 20 2019 12:49PM EDT
Meet Miranda.
The 15-month-old yellow Labrador retriever has joined the Winter Haven Police Department as the agency's very first therapy dog.
Posted Jul 20 2019 10:43AM EDT
Members of the U.S. Coast Guard intercepted a makeshift sailboat o ff the coast of the Florida Keys on Friday afternoon and discovered five Cuban nationals on board, officials said.
The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami spotted the rustic vessel 38 miles south of Key Largo, an island part of Monroe County, Fla., located in the upper Florida Keys.