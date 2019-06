- Picking leftover corn one ear at a time, more than 100 volunteers went to work in the hot Florida sun to combat hunger. This would all go to waste and there are about 45 million people in America who struggle.

Barbara Sales with the Society of St. Andrew Network says she rescues produce almost every week, through a process called "gleaning," where leftovers missed from a commercial harvest are collected. Sales is helping volunteers pack up corn in Lake County to send to the Second Harvest Food Bank, where it will go to families who don't have access

Waste volunteers picked about 15,000 to 20,000 pounds of corn -- enough for about 4,000 meals. The ultimate goal is to provide 100,000 meals. The campaign is also organizing food drives across Florida to help meet their goal.