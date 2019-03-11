Then on Monday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook that criminal charges are being filed against the man in the video. They said that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) are in the process of filing two criminal charges against the man, as he jumped on a state and federally protected pelican in the Florida Keys.
They also stated that several photos and videos of the same man with other animals have been posted on the internet. One photo reportedly shows the man holding a Key Deer, which is also federally protected.
“I shared the anger of those who contacted me regarding this video,” Sheriff Ramsay said in the Facebook post. “This type of behavior — the abuse of animals — will not be tolerated on my watch and I know our law enforcement partners at the FWC and at the federal level share that mindset. I would like to thank those who quickly brought to this my attention and to the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office and the FWC who responded quickly.”
