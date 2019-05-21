< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Crews prepare for lane shift at Interstate 4 and SR 408 By Lara Greenberg. FOX 35 ORLANDO
Posted May 23 2019 11:32PM EDT
Video Posted May 21 2019 07:12PM EDT

ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Crews are closing down the South Street/State Road 408 ramp along eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 to put a new lane shift into place.</p> <p>On Friday, commuters should expect a change that will impact traffic exiting from eastbound I-4 onto SR 408. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suspect arrested in Titusville hit and run</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Danielle Lama, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 12:00AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Titusville Police say the man who ran from two hit-and-run crashes with a shot gun has been arrested. He has been identified as 30-year-old Joshua Baker.</p><p>On Monday, police say Baker hit two cars on US 1 in downtown Titusville and didn’t stop. After his car became disabled, they say he grabbed a gun out of his trunk and ran.</p><p>That led to a massive search. Cops didn’t find him but they were able to distribute a picture of Baker snapped by a quick thinking witness.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/playing-matchmaker-for-lonely-lake-eola-swan" title="Playing matchmaker for lonely Lake Eola swan" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/Playing_matchmaker_for_lonely_Lake_Eola__0_7309381_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/Playing_matchmaker_for_lonely_Lake_Eola__0_7309381_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/Playing_matchmaker_for_lonely_Lake_Eola__0_7309381_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/Playing_matchmaker_for_lonely_Lake_Eola__0_7309381_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/Playing_matchmaker_for_lonely_Lake_Eola__0_7309381_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 10 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Playing matchmaker for lonely Lake Eola swan</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lara Greenberg, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 11:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Orlando residents are playing matchmaker for a lonely swan.</p><p>There are more than fifty of sleeping beauty swans at Lake Eola, but there’s only one named Queenie. Now, city officials are hoping to give her a fairytale ending.</p><p>A local resident, named Shawn Pennington, wanted to donate money to buy Queenie a friend. That’s because Queenie’s mate died a few years ago while eating popcorn.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/bridenstine-new-nasa-moon-program-will-be-different-from-apollo-missions" title="Bridenstine: New NASA moon program will be different from Apollo missions" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/NASA_administrator_on_Artemis_moon_missi_0_7307808_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/NASA_administrator_on_Artemis_moon_missi_0_7307808_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/NASA_administrator_on_Artemis_moon_missi_0_7307808_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/NASA_administrator_on_Artemis_moon_missi_0_7307808_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/NASA_administrator_on_Artemis_moon_missi_0_7307808_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bridenstine: New NASA moon program will be different from Apollo missions</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Robert Guaderrama, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 07:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NASA is launching another moon mission, this one called Artemis. Administrator Jim Bridenstine spoke Thursday at Florida Technical University, to breakdown the mission and explain how it differs from Apollo.</p><p>“While, it is built on the credibility of Apollo, it’s also going to be very different,” said Bridenstine.</p><p>One of the major differences this time is the commercial space industry's role in supplying much of the technology for the program. id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/playing-matchmaker-for-lonely-lake-eola-swan" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/lake-eola-swan_1558670338786_7309394_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/lake-eola-swan_1558670338786_7309394_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/lake-eola-swan_1558670338786_7309394_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/lake-eola-swan_1558670338786_7309394_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/lake-eola-swan_1558670338786_7309394_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Playing matchmaker for lonely Lake Eola swan</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rbi-single-lifts-ucf-baseball-past-tulane-in-aac-tournament-knights-to-play-cincinnati-friday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/12/UCF%20Logo_1439398038392_93626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/12/UCF%20Logo_1439398038392_93626_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/12/UCF%20Logo_1439398038392_93626_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/12/UCF%20Logo_1439398038392_93626_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/12/UCF%20Logo_1439398038392_93626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>RBI single lifts UCF baseball past Tulane in AAC Tournament; Knights to play Cincinnati Friday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/crews-prepare-for-lane-shift-at-interstate-4-and-sr-408" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/interstate-4-state-road-408_1558483939824_7299746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/interstate-4-state-road-408_1558483939824_7299746_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/interstate-4-state-road-408_1558483939824_7299746_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/interstate-4-state-road-408_1558483939824_7299746_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/interstate-4-state-road-408_1558483939824_7299746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Crews prepare for lane shift at Interstate 4 and SR 408</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/tree-dwelling-burglary-suspect-arrested-in-pomona-s-ganesha-hills" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/23/pomona%20treehouse%20suspect%201_1558665565559.jpg_7309153_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/23/pomona%20treehouse%20suspect%201_1558665565559.jpg_7309153_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/23/pomona%20treehouse%20suspect%201_1558665565559.jpg_7309153_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/23/pomona%20treehouse%20suspect%201_1558665565559.jpg_7309153_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/23/pomona%20treehouse%20suspect%201_1558665565559.jpg_7309153_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;burglary&#x20;suspect&#x20;living&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;tree&#x20;house&#x20;in&#x20;Pomona&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Ganesha&#x20;Hills&#x20;was&#x20;arrested&#x2e;&#x20;The&#x20;tree&#x20;house&#x20;was&#x20;fairly-appointed&#x20;with&#x20;a&#x20;barbeque&#x20;and&#x20;lighting&#x2c;&#x20;police&#x20;said&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Pomona&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tree-dwelling burglary suspect arrested in Pomona's Ganesha Hills</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/wife-of-fallen-officer-asks-public-to-move-over-for-first-responders" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/23/Police_dangers_on_roads_0_7307162_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/23/Police_dangers_on_roads_0_7307162_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/23/Police_dangers_on_roads_0_7307162_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/23/Police_dangers_on_roads_0_7307162_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/23/Police_dangers_on_roads_0_7307162_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wife of fallen officer asks public to move over for first responders</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 