- Crews are closing down the South Street/State Road 408 ramp along eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 to put a new lane shift into place.

On Friday, commuters should expect a change that will impact traffic exiting from eastbound I-4 onto SR 408. The new traffic patttern will last for the roughly 17 months.

Where you exit will stay the same, but instead of driving on a bridge that crosses over I-4, you’ll now drive parallel to Division Avenue (to your right) for a brief time, before turning along Gore Street (to your right) under the interstate, before hooking back up with the exit ramp to SR 408.

Once you exit I-4 in this area, stay in the left lane for South Street and the right lane if you’re heading to SR 408.

"That allows us to close the bridge that spans over top of I-4, we can remove that bridge and then get in there and continue working on widening eastbound I-4 in that area,” said David Parks, of the Florida Department of Transportation.