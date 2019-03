- Visibility issues have caused State Road 520 to be shut down in both directions Friday morning near the Orange-Brevard county line.

The Florida Highway Patrol said that there is a prescribed burn in the area causing smoking conditions for drivers.

The burn is happening at Nova Road and SR 520 near Christmas. No word on how long the road will be closed.

Troopers also say a crash happened in the area earlier this morning. No details have been released.