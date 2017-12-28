Couple impersonating law enforcement commits armed burglary

- The Osceola County Sheriff's Office says that on the morning of December 19th, in the area of the Osceola Point Apartments, a male and female identified themselves as "police" and knocked loudly on the front door of a residence.

The sheriff's went on to say that the two ordered the occupants to open the door. When the victim did so, she was grabbed by the male suspect, thrown to the floor by her hair, sprayed with a chemical agent, and attacked. As the victim screamed for help, neighbors came out of their apartments, causing the suspects to flee.

Deputies say that both suspects were observed to be wearing masks.

The male suspect was described in the report as white, about 5'11", having a stocky, muscular build, and brown hair. He was reportedly wearing a long-sleeved blue and white striped shirt, shorts, a baseball cap, and black and green bandana with skulls on it to cover his face.

The female suspect was described in the report as white, heavy set on the upper part of her body, but having skinny legs. She was reportedly wearing a pink pastel shirt with white stripes and long, gray pants.

Deputies say that several other doors in the apartment complex had been sprayed with a chemical agent.

Then, on December 22nd, two more incidents of suspects knocking on doors claiming to be police occurred across the street from the original location. However, deputies say that no one opened the door for them.

The Osceola Sheriff's Office is asking citizens to not open their doors to unknown persons and to call 911 to confirm persons identifying themselves as police are in fact associated with a law enforcement agency.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Osceola Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. They also encourage the public to contact them via Facebook or twitter and follow them for the most updated information.