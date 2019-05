- A convicted felon was caught trespassing in a neighborhood on Saturday.

26-year-old Brenton Johnson was arrested in Sumter County on Saturday morning after trying to break into two homes within a couple of hours.

The SWAT team was called out to the scene. Deputies used K-9s and a helicopter to track the suspect down.

Johnson is now being charged with Armed Burglary and Resisting Arrest.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.