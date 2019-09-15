Two inmates died of a suspected drug overdose Saturday at a correctional facility in Florida, causing the facility to go on lockdown and staff to be treated for potential drug exposure.

Around 3:15 p.m., three inmates were found unresponsive at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Lake City, Fla. Medical staff and security from the all-male adult facility responded to the scene, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Corrections told Fox News on Sunday.

Two of those found unresponsive were pronounced dead at the scene, while a third inmate is alive and remains in stable condition.