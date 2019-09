- A convicted sex offender sentenced to 15 years last month could walk out of jail this morning.

61-year-old Mark Fugler of Ormond Beach, a former Embry Riddle Professor, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for multiple sex crimes on a minor.

A judge has granted Fugler release on a $200,000 bond as the convicted sex offender appeals the case.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood is not happy about the judge's decision.

"The only thing he should get is a 12-by-12 jail cell and sit in there and rot until his appeal goes through," Chitwood said. "The judge should rescind the order and make sure he gets sentenced to jail and then apologize to the family.

Chitwood added that Fugler's appeal could take years.

Read what else Chitwood had to say in his Facebook post below.

