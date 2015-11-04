< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Confederate general statue draws opposition Confederate general statue draws opposition
Posted Jul 18 2019 06:52PM EDT class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418985942.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418985942");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418985942-44506783"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/11/04/Edmund-Kirby-Smith-statue_1446675176712_435644_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/11/04/Edmund-Kirby-Smith-statue_1446675176712_435644_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/11/04/Edmund-Kirby-Smith-statue_1446675176712_435644_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/11/04/Edmund-Kirby-Smith-statue_1446675176712_435644_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/11/04/Edmund-Kirby-Smith-statue_1446675176712_435644_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418985942-44506783" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/11/04/Edmund-Kirby-Smith-statue_1446675176712_435644_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/11/04/Edmund-Kirby-Smith-statue_1446675176712_435644_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/11/04/Edmund-Kirby-Smith-statue_1446675176712_435644_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/11/04/Edmund-Kirby-Smith-statue_1446675176712_435644_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/11/04/Edmund-Kirby-Smith-statue_1446675176712_435644_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/confederate-general-statue-draws-opposition">Jim Turner, News Service of Florida </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 06:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418985942" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF)</strong> - Mayors from across Lake County want Gov. Ron DeSantis to prevent the statue of a Confederate general that has represented Florida in the nation’s capital for nearly a century from being displayed in their community.</p> <p>Mount Dora Mayor Nick Girone became the latest mayor to sign a letter opposing the plan to bring the 9-foot bronze statue of Confederate Gen. Edmund Kirby Smith to the Lake County Historical Society and Museum in Tavares.</p> <p>“The bitter irony is the proposed location is a museum located in the same building where 70 years ago the Groveland Four had their lives and reputations ruined,” the letter said. “The decision to move this statue was made by a small group who neither answers to or represents the public. We eight mayors, represent 146,165 residents.”</p> <p>DeSantis and the state Cabinet in January gave long-sought posthumous pardons to four black men, known as the “Groveland Four,” who in 1949 were accused of raping a white woman in Lake County.</p> <p>Smith’s statue has represented Florida in the National Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol since the 1920s. It is being replaced by a statue of civil-rights leader and educator Mary McLeod Bethune, a move that lawmakers approved in 2018.</p> <p>A state panel last year considered proposals for relocating the Smith statue and backed a plan to move it to the Lake County museum.</p> <p>Representatives for DeSantis didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday. Sarah Revell, a spokeswoman for Secretary of State Laurel Lee, said Department of State officials had not received the letter from the Lake County mayors..</p> <p>The letter, pushed by Tavares Mayor Troy Singer, has also been supported by the mayors of Clermont, Eustis, Groveland, Leesburg, Mascotte and Minneola.</p> <p>Museum Curator Bob Grenier, who has played a key role in the effort to bring the Smith statue to the county, could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday.</p> <p>Grenier told the Daily Commercial in Leesburg that relics allow the museum to fulfill its mission of preserving and educating the public, with the statue to be included among veteran and military artifacts.</p> <p>“Our mission is to preserve history and relics so that future generations can learn from them,” Grenier told the Daily Commercial. “There is no racial bias amongst the individuals running the museum.”</p> <p>Mount Dora City Council members, who had earlier approved a resolution against the statue, noted during their meeting Tuesday that a protest march is planned for Aug. 10 in Tavares.</p> <p>The resolution previously approved by the Mount Dora City Council said Smith has no connection to their community and his statute “represents hate, hurt and the separation of families to the citizens of Mount Dora.”</p> <p>Smith was born in St. Augustine but had few ties to Florida as an adult. As commander of Confederate forces west of the Mississippi, Smith was considered the last general with a major field force to surrender.</p> <p>DeSantis sent a formal request July 10 to the architect of the U.S. Capitol to substitute the Bethune statue for the Smith likeness.</p> <p>As part of DeSantis’ request, he noted that the Smith statue would be relocated to the Lake County museum as a Florida Department of State exhibition and long-term loan.</p> <p>Each state is allowed two statues in the national hall. Florida's other statue is of John Gorrie, widely considered the father of air conditioning.</p> <p>Bethune, who will become the first African-American woman honored by a state in the national hall, founded what became Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach and later worked as an adviser to President Franklin Roosevelt.</p> <p>The 9-foot marble statue of Bethune, under construction in Italy, is expected to arrive at the nation’s capital in 2020.</p> <p>State lawmakers voted in 2016 to replace the Smith statue, amid a nationwide backlash against Confederate symbols that followed the 2015 shooting deaths of nine black worshippers at a historic black church in Charleston, S.C. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pence to visit Florida for moon landing anniversary</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 07:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Vice President Mike Pence will travel Saturday to Florida to mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.</p><p>Pence will go to the Kennedy Space Center, visit the Apollo 11 launch site and speak about space-related issues, according to information released Thursday by Pence’s office.</p><p>Pence will “deliver remarks on the legacy of the Apollo 11 mission, the future of human space exploration, and highlight the administration’s commitment to return to the moon, Mars, and beyond,” the information said. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/richard-branson-inspired-by-apollo-will-have-his-own-space-shot-soon" title="Richard Branson inspired by Apollo, will have his own space shot soon" data-articleId="418993896" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/richard-branson_1563492094112_7533311_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/richard-branson_1563492094112_7533311_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/richard-branson_1563492094112_7533311_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/richard-branson_1563492094112_7533311_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/richard-branson_1563492094112_7533311_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Richard Branson inspired by Apollo, will have his own space shot soon</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARCIA DUNN, AP Aerospace Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 07:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson said Thursday his spaceship has just a few more test flights before he jumps on board for the first tourist trip.</p><p>The British billionaire celebrated his 69th birthday at NASA's Kennedy Space Center during 50th anniversary festivities for humanity's first moon landing. His guests were 100 other aspiring astronauts who have put down deposits to launch into space with Virgin Galactic. Like Branson, many in the crowd were inspired to fly into space by Apollo 11, which he called "the most audacious journey of all time."</p><p>Branson said three or four test flights will be conducted from New Mexico, beginning this fall, before engineers allow him to fly. The two suborbital test flights to date - conducted in December and February over California's Mojave Desert - provided several minutes of weightlessness.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/five-guys-get-into-a-fight-at-a-florida-five-guys-restaurant" title="Five guys get into a fight at a Florida 'Five Guys' restaurant" data-articleId="418955506" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/STUART%20PD_five%20guys_071819_1563481606254.png_7532484_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/STUART%20PD_five%20guys_071819_1563481606254.png_7532484_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/STUART%20PD_five%20guys_071819_1563481606254.png_7532484_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/STUART%20PD_five%20guys_071819_1563481606254.png_7532484_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/STUART%20PD_five%20guys_071819_1563481606254.png_7532484_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Five guys get into a fight at a Florida 'Five Guys' restaurant</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 04:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 04:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Five guys were arrested after getting into a fight at a Florida 'Five Guys Burgers and Fries' restaurant.</p><p>According to the Stuart Police Department, five guys were involved at a fight inside of Five Guys Burgers and Fries on Wednesday.</p><p>All five of the people, three juvenile males and two adult males, were charged and processed at the Martin County Jail.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/gwendoline-christie-submitted-herself-for-an-emmy-when-hbo-didnt-and-got-nominated"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Gwendoline_1563488326060_7533057_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="British actress Gwendoline Christie arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere. (Photo by Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)" title="Gwendoline_1563488326060-400801.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Gwendoline Christie submitted herself for an Emmy when HBO didn't, and got nominated</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/completely-satire-creator-of-storm-area-51-they-cant-stop-all-of-us-event-says-it-was-a-joke"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Area%2051%20side%20by%20side_1562803591339.jpg_7511143_ver1.0_1280_720%20THUMB_1563485594122.jpg_7532597_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The U.S. Air Force facility commonly known as Area 51 is shown in a satellite image, alongside an alien sculpture in Baker, California, also known as the “Gateway to Area 51.” (Photo credit: DigitalGlobe and FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)" title="Area 51 side by side_1562803591339.jpg_7511143_ver1.0_1280_720 THUMB_1563485594122.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Completely satire': Creator of ‘Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us' event says it was a joke</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/lawmakers-call-on-fbi-ftc-to-investigate-faceapp"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/18/GETTY%20-%20FACEAPP%20RUSSIA_1563486100977.png_7532740_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="This illustration picture shows FaceApp application logo displayed on the screen of a smartphone and in background a cybermap of Russia. (Photo illustration by Manuel Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images)" title="GETTY - FACEAPP RUSSIA-401720"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lawmakers call on FBI, FTC to investigate FaceApp</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/crowd-gathers-at-airport-to-welcome-congresswoman-omar-home"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/OMAR%20AIRPORT%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.32.56.24_1563488489177.png_7532850_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="OMAR AIRPORT KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.32.56.24_1563488489177.png-409162.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Crowd welcomes home Congresswoman Omar at Minnesota airport</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/richard-branson-inspired-by-apollo-will-have-his-own-space-shot-soon" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/richard-branson_1563492094112_7533311_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/richard-branson_1563492094112_7533311_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/richard-branson_1563492094112_7533311_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/richard-branson_1563492094112_7533311_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/richard-branson_1563492094112_7533311_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Richard Branson inspired by Apollo, will have his own space shot soon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/20-years-in-prison-for-florida-man-who-posted-bomb-guides-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/17/Tayyab%20Tahir%20Ismail-arrest_1545103499830.jpg_6536871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/17/Tayyab%20Tahir%20Ismail-arrest_1545103499830.jpg_6536871_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/17/Tayyab%20Tahir%20Ismail-arrest_1545103499830.jpg_6536871_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/17/Tayyab%20Tahir%20Ismail-arrest_1545103499830.jpg_6536871_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/17/Tayyab%20Tahir%20Ismail-arrest_1545103499830.jpg_6536871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>20 years in prison for Florida man who posted bomb guides</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/rubin-report-to-go-before-desantis-cabinet" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/desantis-cabinet_1562191124122_7473616_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/desantis-cabinet_1562191124122_7473616_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/desantis-cabinet_1562191124122_7473616_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/desantis-cabinet_1562191124122_7473616_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/desantis-cabinet_1562191124122_7473616_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rubin report to go before DeSantis, cabinet</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/confederate-general-statue-draws-opposition" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/11/04/Edmund-Kirby-Smith-statue_1446675176712_435644_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/11/04/Edmund-Kirby-Smith-statue_1446675176712_435644_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/11/04/Edmund-Kirby-Smith-statue_1446675176712_435644_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/11/04/Edmund-Kirby-Smith-statue_1446675176712_435644_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/11/04/Edmund-Kirby-Smith-statue_1446675176712_435644_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Confederate general statue draws opposition</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/gwendoline-christie-submitted-herself-for-an-emmy-when-hbo-didnt-and-got-nominated" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Gwendoline_1563488326060_7533057_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Gwendoline_1563488326060_7533057_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Gwendoline_1563488326060_7533057_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Gwendoline_1563488326060_7533057_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Gwendoline_1563488326060_7533057_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="British&#x20;actress&#x20;Gwendoline&#x20;Christie&#x20;arrives&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Game&#x20;of&#x20;Thrones&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;eighth&#x20;and&#x20;final&#x20;season&#x20;premiere&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Angela&#x20;Weiss&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gwendoline Christie submitted herself for an Emmy when HBO didn't, and got nominated</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 