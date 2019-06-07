< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Concerns raised after I-4 floods during heavy downpour   https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/i-4-flooding-princeton_1559945620676_7365210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411444301" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Rain in the forecast is leading to flooding concerns, after lanes of Interstate 4 were shut down on Thursday night during the downpours.</p> <p>The conditions were so unsafe that an investigation is now underway and lawmakers are taking action. Severe storms forced drivers to battle frightening flooding, unusable lanes and miles of traffic.</p> <p>“We’re going into the rain season, so we can’t have flooding on I-4. It’d be a disaster for the region,” said Congressman Darren Soto, D-Kissimmee.</p> <p>Now an investigation is underway to find out what caused the flooding by the Princeton Street exit and on local roads in the nearby College Park area. This is not the first time I-4 has had issues with flooding.</p> <p>The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) met with I-4 Mobility Partners and contractor SGL on Friday morning to discuss next steps. FDOT released a statement that said, in part, “Initial focus is on the functionality of drainage inlets and underground piping in the specific construction area where flooding was an issue. Issues discovered…will be acted upon and corrected immediately by the contractor.”</p> <p>FDOT said this will come at no cost to their department, and because of more rain in the forecast, extra crews and pumps will be on standby.</p> <p>“Compared to some of the other oversight issues we’re working on with them, they’re showing a greater sense of urgency,” said Congressman Soto.</p> <p>He recently drafted a letter to FDOT about falling behind schedule on completing I-4 construction. He now plans to send another letter Monday to stay on top of the flooding issue.</p> <p>“What I worry mostly about is public safety you know, accidents and folks losing their lives because drainage issues weren’t taken care of.”</p> <p>Congressman Soto says he’s also setting up a meeting with the U.S. Department of Transportation secretary and will be looking at issues in the next budget to ensure better and more prompt communication between lawmakers and FDOT.</p> <p style="margin-left: 40px;">Read the full FDOT statement here:</p> <p style="margin-left: 40px;">"The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is requiring action and accountability, as safety is a top priority for the department and an expectation by the traveling public.</p> <p style="margin-left: 40px;">"This morning, FDOT met with the leadership of I-4 Mobility Partners (project concessionaire) and SGL (project constructor).</p> <p style="margin-left: 40px;">"A full investigation is now underway as to the causes of flooding that occurred Thursday evening along the I-4 construction corridor in the College Park area.</p> <p style="margin-left: 40px;">"Flooding occurred on both the mainline interstate as well as along portions of the local road network that are a part of this project. Initial focus is on the functionality of drainage inlets and underground piping in the specific construction area where flooding was an issue.</p> <p style="margin-left: 40px;">"Issues discovered during the initial and longer-term review will be acted upon and corrected immediately by the contractor in an effort to reduce vulnerability to flooding. </p> <p style="margin-left: 40px;">"This will be done at no cost to the Florida Department of Transportation. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/2_arrested_after_police_said_they_buried_0_7365079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/2_arrested_after_police_said_they_buried_0_7365079_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/2_arrested_after_police_said_they_buried_0_7365079_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/2_arrested_after_police_said_they_buried_0_7365079_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/2_arrested_after_police_said_they_buried_0_7365079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 arrested after police said they buried deceased friend</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 05:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities have arrested two men in an investigation into a body found in the backyard of an Orange County home in April.</p><p>Gregory Palermo, 50, and Donald Lee Morrison, 59, have been arrested for their connection in the death of Brandon Boone, 27. Palermo told FOX 35 that Boone was a friend who died from an overdose. The two men buried Boone's body behind Palermo's home in the 5000 block of Glasgow Avenue.</p><p>"I made a bad decision. I freaked out," Palermo said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/i-4-weekend-closures-in-orange-county" title="I-4 weekend closures in Orange County" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/I-4%20WEEKEND%20CLOSURE_1559925680379.jpg_7363977_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/I-4%20WEEKEND%20CLOSURE_1559925680379.jpg_7363977_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/I-4%20WEEKEND%20CLOSURE_1559925680379.jpg_7363977_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/I-4%20WEEKEND%20CLOSURE_1559925680379.jpg_7363977_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/I-4%20WEEKEND%20CLOSURE_1559925680379.jpg_7363977_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>I-4 weekend closures in Orange County</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 12:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Florida Department of Transportation has a few I-4 weekend closures that drivers need to know about.</p><p>Transportation officials say the right lane on westbound Fairbanks Avenue under I-4 is closing, along with the eastbound I-4 entrance ramp and the westbound I-4 exit ramp.</p><p>The continuous closures are scheduled to begin as soon as 10 p.m. on Friday, June 7, and end by 5 a.m. on Monday, June 10. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/authorities-search-site-after-receiving-strong-lead-in-the-abduction-of-winter-garden-teenager" title="Winter Garden Police confirm that body found is that of missing teen" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/Police_search__strong_lead__in_abduction_0_7364885_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/Police_search__strong_lead__in_abduction_0_7364885_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/Police_search__strong_lead__in_abduction_0_7364885_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/Police_search__strong_lead__in_abduction_0_7364885_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/Police_search__strong_lead__in_abduction_0_7364885_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Winter Garden Police confirm that body found is that of missing teen</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Robert Guaderrama, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 12:32PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 06:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Winter Garden police detectives said a body discovered on Friday is that of a missing teenager, for whom an Amber Alert was issued a week ago, </p><p>Authorities spent the afternoon combing a site off of Robertson Street, in the Wedgefield community of East Orange County. They were following up on an anonymous tip, regarding the disappearance of Bruce Hagans, 16, of Winter Garden.</p><p>"We had gotten reports of suspicious activity and possibly a body in the area," said Capt. Jason Pearson, with the Winter Garden Police Department. Featured Videos

Concerns raised after I-4 floods during heavy downpour

2 arrested after police said they buried deceased friend

Doctors find tapeworm egg in woman's brain instead of suspected cancerous tumor

Pregnant women have just as much endurance as extreme athletes, study shows It turned out to be a tapeworm egg. (Photo credit: Rachel Palma / Mount Sinai Heath System)" title="Rachel with MRI - 16x9_1559936088481.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Doctors find tapeworm egg in woman's brain instead of suspected cancerous tumor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/pregnant-women-have-just-as-much-endurance-as-extreme-athletes-study-shows"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/pregnant%20woman_1559936121924.png_7364287_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - A pregnent woman looks at art. (photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)" title="pregnant woman_1559936121924.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pregnant women have just as much endurance as extreme athletes, study shows</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="p_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" Most Recent

2 arrested after police said they buried deceased friend

Doctors find tapeworm egg in woman's brain instead of suspected cancerous tumor

Ram pickups recalled because air bags may not work in crash

Kind stranger helps 'Cinderella' teen pump gas before prom

Pregnant women have just as much endurance as extreme athletes, study shows data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/body-buried-glascow_1559944731901_7365204_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/body-buried-glascow_1559944731901_7365204_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/body-buried-glascow_1559944731901_7365204_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/body-buried-glascow_1559944731901_7365204_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>2 arrested after police said they buried deceased friend</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/doctors-find-tapeworm-egg-in-womans-brain-instead-of-suspected-cancerous-tumor" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Rachel%20with%20MRI%20-%2016x9_1559936088481.jpg_7364326_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Rachel%20with%20MRI%20-%2016x9_1559936088481.jpg_7364326_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Rachel%20with%20MRI%20-%2016x9_1559936088481.jpg_7364326_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Rachel%20with%20MRI%20-%2016x9_1559936088481.jpg_7364326_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Rachel%20with%20MRI%20-%2016x9_1559936088481.jpg_7364326_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rachel&#x20;Palma&#x2c;&#x20;pictured&#x2c;&#x20;went&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;doctor&#x20;after&#x20;experiencing&#x20;some&#x20;unusual&#x20;symptoms&#x20;and&#x20;discovered&#x20;she&#x20;had&#x20;a&#x20;brain&#x20;lesion&#x2e;&#x20;It&#x20;turned&#x20;out&#x20;to&#x20;be&#x20;a&#x20;tapeworm&#x20;egg&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Rachel&#x20;Palma&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Mount&#x20;Sinai&#x20;Heath&#x20;System&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Doctors find tapeworm egg in woman's brain instead of suspected cancerous tumor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/ram-pickups-recalled-because-air-bags-may-not-work-in-crash-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/08/04/recall_1437687525891_54052_ver1.0_1470333901142_1797463_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/08/04/recall_1437687525891_54052_ver1.0_1470333901142_1797463_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/08/04/recall_1437687525891_54052_ver1.0_1470333901142_1797463_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/08/04/recall_1437687525891_54052_ver1.0_1470333901142_1797463_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/08/04/recall_1437687525891_54052_ver1.0_1470333901142_1797463_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ram pickups recalled because air bags may not work in crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/kind-stranger-helps-cinderella-teen-pump-gas-before-prom" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/FOX%20NEWS_WOMAN%20HELPS%20TEEN%20PUMP%20GAS_1559938157085.jpg_7364342_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/FOX%20NEWS_WOMAN%20HELPS%20TEEN%20PUMP%20GAS_1559938157085.jpg_7364342_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/FOX%20NEWS_WOMAN%20HELPS%20TEEN%20PUMP%20GAS_1559938157085.jpg_7364342_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/FOX%20NEWS_WOMAN%20HELPS%20TEEN%20PUMP%20GAS_1559938157085.jpg_7364342_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/FOX%20NEWS_WOMAN%20HELPS%20TEEN%20PUMP%20GAS_1559938157085.jpg_7364342_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Devin&#x20;Bennett&#x20;and&#x20;Sherry&#x20;Allgood&#x2c;&#x20;pictured&#x2c;&#x20;met&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;gas&#x20;station&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;Winston-Salem&#x20;area&#x20;Sheetz&#x20;before&#x20;the&#x20;teen&#x20;went&#x20;off&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;big&#x20;dance&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Carolina&#x20;Charm&#x20;Photography&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Kind stranger helps 'Cinderella' teen pump gas before prom</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/pregnant-women-have-just-as-much-endurance-as-extreme-athletes-study-shows" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/pregnant%20woman_1559936121924.png_7364287_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/pregnant%20woman_1559936121924.png_7364287_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/pregnant%20woman_1559936121924.png_7364287_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/pregnant%20woman_1559936121924.png_7364287_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/pregnant%20woman_1559936121924.png_7364287_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;-&#x20;A&#x20;pregnent&#x20;woman&#x20;looks&#x20;at&#x20;art&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;photo&#x20;by&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Leon&#x20;Neal&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pregnant women have just as much endurance as extreme athletes, study shows</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2497"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 