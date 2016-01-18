< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Concerns over human waste brought from South Florida Concerns over human waste brought from South Florida  data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424044425" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MELBOURNE, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A deal that brings South Florida bio-solids to Brevard County likely will be canceled, due to public outrage. </p><p>The advantage of bio-solids is it makes soil richer. Farmers and ranchers have a big use for it, but when it rains, run-off goes into drains that eventually lead to bodies of water. Concerns over how the waste might be contributing to water pollution has been the subject of extreme scrutiny. </p><p>Lake Washington is a public drinking water source. County officials admit that fertilizer, made from human waste and used in Brevard County fields ends up in the lake.</p><p>"So why are we adding 'poo' to it?" asks resident Karen Colby.</p><p>The answer to that question is making Brevard County residents furious. In 2007, the county commission made a deal to take human waste from South Florida, treat it with chemicals, and spread it in rural areas. It has to go somewhere. The county charges a fee to take it in.</p><p>"I'm terrified. We don't like to take showers, we don't like to take bath, we have been through so much bottled water for brushing teeth, and we're always coughing, coughing, coughing." Colby said.</p><p>She is a mother of six in Indian Harbour Beach and is an outspoken opponent of the program. She is encouraged, because next Tuesday, the commission will take up the issue.</p><p>"There's not an economic advantage, and it's not a logical policy," said Commissioner Bryan Lober.</p><p>Officials say the bio-solids are treated, but there is a lot of debate about how effective that is. 