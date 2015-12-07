< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story409463009" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409463009" data-article-version="1.0">College student pleads guilty to sneaking into Mar-a-Lago</h1> </header> student pleads guilty to sneaking into Mar-a-Lago"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409463009.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409463009");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409463009-394856912"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409463009-394856912" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 10:33PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409463009" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP)</strong> - A college student has pleaded guilty to sneaking into Mar-a-Lago last fall during one of President Donald Trump's visits to his Florida club. </p><p>University of Wisconsin student Mark Lindblom apologized Tuesday and received a year's probation after prosecutors agreed he meant no harm. </p><p>Lindblom was visiting his grandparents at a neighboring resort on Nov. 23 when he stood in line with entering Mar-a-Lago members. The Palm Beach Post reports he walked past signs warning that only authorized people were allowed. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/technology-allows-for-quick-construction-of-lake-house-apartments" title="Technology allows for quick construction of Lake House Apartments" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/Technology_allows_for_quick_building_con_0_7320754_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/Technology_allows_for_quick_building_con_0_7320754_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/Technology_allows_for_quick_building_con_0_7320754_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/Technology_allows_for_quick_building_con_0_7320754_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/Technology_allows_for_quick_building_con_0_7320754_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 NewsEdge at 6:30 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Technology allows for quick construction of Lake House Apartments</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 08:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>With all the construction going on in Downtown Orlando, it might be easy to miss yet another building going up, but there's something different happening at Lake Ivanhoe. </p><p>A 9-story luxury apartment building, called the Lake House Apartments, is going up quickly, because it's pretty much already built at another location and then assembled on-site.</p><p>The 252 units of luxury living are perfectly positioned for dramatic sunrises and picturesque sunsets. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/grant-boosts-space-projects-with-israel" title="Grant boosts space projects with Israel" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/DeSantis-Israel_1559087236226_7320548_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/DeSantis-Israel_1559087236226_7320548_ver1.0_1280_720.jpeg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/DeSantis-Israel_1559087236226_7320548_ver1.0_640_360.jpeg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/DeSantis-Israel_1559087236226_7320548_ver1.0_320_180.jpeg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/DeSantis-Israel_1559087236226_7320548_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Grant boosts space projects with Israel</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 07:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Three Space Florida research grants totaling more than $750,000 were awarded Monday to partnerships between companies in Florida and Israel as part of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ economic-development trip to Israel.</p><p>A fourth grant, which would push the amount to just over $1 million, awaits final approval, said Space Florida President and CEO Frank DiBello during a meeting at the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation in Tel Aviv.</p><p>The awards were announced as Space Florida, the state’s aerospace-business arm, and the Israel Space Agency signed a memorandum of understanding intended to increase collaboration in scientific programs.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/wife-meets-officers-who-saved-husband-with-cpr" title="Wife meets officers who saved husband with CPR" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/Wife_of_man_saved_by_officers_meets_her__0_7319994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/Wife_of_man_saved_by_officers_meets_her__0_7319994_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/Wife_of_man_saved_by_officers_meets_her__0_7319994_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/Wife_of_man_saved_by_officers_meets_her__0_7319994_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/Wife_of_man_saved_by_officers_meets_her__0_7319994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wife meets officers who saved husband with CPR</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Holly Bristow, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 07:05PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 07:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>On any given day, there are lots of emotional reunions and hugs exchanged at Orlando International Airport, but one particular meeting on Tuesday had special significance for one woman.</p><p>“They’re angels,” said Inez Maccumbee, of Master Sgt. Walter Roberson and Officer Dennis Phenix, of the Orlando Police Department. “How do I thank you for saving my husband’s life?”</p><p>The three re-united, formally meeting each other after a frightening afternoon Monday . Inez’s husband, George, suddenly went into cardiac arrest while walking to the security line. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/jasmine-can-just-go-video-shows-little-girl-saying-princess-doesnt-need-aladdin-to-see-world"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/madison_1559092821684_7321070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="After seeing the animated version of the Disney movie Aladdin, Madison Jade had strong opinions on the dynamic between the main characters, Princess Jasmine and Aladdin. (Photo by Madison Jade)" title="madison_1559092821684-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Jasmine can just go': Video shows little girl saying princess doesn't need Aladdin to see world</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/this-is-pathetic-ohio-weatherman-goes-off-over-viewers-complaining-he-interrupted-bachelorette"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/jamie%20simpson%20THUMB_1559090148323.jpg_7320463_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Jamie Simpson, a meteorologist for Fox 45 Dayton, lamented live on-air over viewers complaining that he interrupted “The Bachelorette.” (Photo Credit: Fox 45 Dayton)" title="jamie simpson THUMB_1559090148323.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'This is pathetic': Ohio weatherman goes off over viewers complaining he interrupted 'Bachelorette'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/technology-allows-for-quick-construction-of-lake-house-apartments"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/lake-house-ivanhoe4_1559090055282_7320751_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="lake-house-ivanhoe4_1559090055282.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Technology allows for quick construction of Lake House Apartments</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/us-navy-reviewing-wearing-trump-patches-aboard-ship"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/getty_navyshipfile_052819_1559088368797_7320449_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="An American flag is flown on a U.S. Navy ship during opening day of Fleet Week in New York City in this file photo. id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/college-student-pleads-guilty-to-sneaking-into-mar-a-lago" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>College student pleads guilty to sneaking into Mar-a-Lago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/-the-job-s-not-done-raptors-reset-as-nba-finals-loom" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/NBA-Finals-2019_1559096790795_7321234_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/NBA-Finals-2019_1559096790795_7321234_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/NBA-Finals-2019_1559096790795_7321234_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/NBA-Finals-2019_1559096790795_7321234_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/NBA-Finals-2019_1559096790795_7321234_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'The job's not done': Raptors reset, as NBA Finals loom</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/meadows-garcia-homer-in-rays-3-1-win-over-blue-jays" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Meadows, Garcia homer in Rays 3-1 win over Blue Jays</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/durant-travels-with-the-warriors-to-toronto-ahead-of-finals-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/02/25/durnat1_1519564995938_5004397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/02/25/durnat1_1519564995938_5004397_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/02/25/durnat1_1519564995938_5004397_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/02/25/durnat1_1519564995938_5004397_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/02/25/durnat1_1519564995938_5004397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kevin&#x20;Durant&#x20;celebrates&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;NBA&#x20;All-Star&#x20;Game&#x20;2018&#x20;at&#x20;Staples&#x20;Center&#x20;on&#x20;February&#x20;18&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Kevork&#x20;Djansezian&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Durant travels with the Warriors to Toronto ahead of finals</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/newman-to-race-in-oscar-mayer-throwback-scheme-at-darlington-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/ryan-newman-NASCAR_1559095654309_7321219_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/ryan-newman-NASCAR_1559095654309_7321219_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/ryan-newman-NASCAR_1559095654309_7321219_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/ryan-newman-NASCAR_1559095654309_7321219_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/ryan-newman-NASCAR_1559095654309_7321219_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ryan&#x20;Newman&#x2c;&#x20;driver&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;&#x23;6&#x20;Oscar&#x20;Mayer&#x20;Hot&#x20;Dogs&#x20;Ford&#x2c;&#x20;practices&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;Monster&#x20;Energy&#x20;NASCAR&#x20;Cup&#x20;Series&#x20;Coca-Cola&#x20;600&#x20;at&#x20;Charlotte&#x20;Motor&#x20;Speedway&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;23&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Charlotte&#x2c;&#x20;North&#x20;Carolina&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Jared&#x20;C&#x2e;&#x20;Tilton&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Newman to race in Oscar Mayer throwback scheme at Darlington</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone 