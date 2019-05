- The Cocoa Police Department has welcomed in their first-ever female SWAT team officer.

According to the department, Officer Sayge Gray was selected after completing a day long tryout, which involved physical, mental, emotional evaluations. She was also evaluated on her overall ability to perform the job. Evaluations were completed on an obstacle course and included several scenarios testing her ability to respond under pressure

Gray now reportedly joins a team of 14 SWAT officers tasked with responding to critical incidents, high-risk search and arrest warrants, barricaded subjects, and other high-stress incidents requiring tactical response.

Lt. Tony Marchica told the Cocoa Police Department that "we looked for how the officer handled the physical stress with the stress of having to make critical and tactical decisions." He added that "Officer Gray performed extremely well and I’m confident she will be a vital asset to our team.”

"The process was challenging and I learned so much about myself and the people I work with,” Officer Gray told the Cocoa Police Department. "I’m looking forward to being part of this team.”

Officer Gray joined the Cocoa Police Department in 2017.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.