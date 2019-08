- A slumber party nearly turned deadly, after police say an arsonist set an apartment on fire.

Officials with the Cocoa Police Department say 18 kids were having a sleepover when Randy Jones started the fire in the building.

According to the police report, Jones admitted to doing it, while standing on the front lawn, watching it all go up in flames.

A Brevard County sheriff's deputy just happened to drive by the fiery apartment building and "actually saw a person standing outside the building watching the fire," according to the report.

Three apartments in the building are gutted. According to the report, Jones told police everyone was safe, and he "wanted to get this done and over with. Officials are grateful for that deputy, saying this could have been a lot worse.

Jones is locked up in Brevard County. He is charged with arson, after